Chief Keef Celebrates Rolling Loud With The Great Trapsby-Themed Live Band Jam Session In Los Angeles

Chief Keef has a lot to celebrate! Not only did he recently drop his newest project, Dirty Nachos, alongside producer Mike WiLL Made-It, but he also delivered a performance for the books. This past weekend at Rolling Loud, the Chicago rapper gave fans everything they wanted during his set, even bringing out Sexyy Red to perform their standout single “Bow Bow Bow.”

After the festival, Chief Keef continued the celebration by hosting an official Rolling Loud afterparty at Intercrew in Los Angeles. This was undoubtedly no regular afterparty; this was a live band jam session with the theme: The Great Trapsby instead of The Great Gatsby. The event was presented by Chief Keef’s long-time manager, Peeda Pan, as they transformed drill and trap classics into an exciting live show.

If there’s one thing you can count on with Chief Keef, it’s that he’s mobbing deep with his entourage. The entire Glo Gang imprint was present for the festivities, including Tadoe, DooWop, Lil Gnar, 2Rare, and more. Fellow Chicago native Vic Mensa was also in attendance, alongside several other artists.

Per usual, Chief Keef stepped out with all the drip, including his recent new Almighty Sosa Loud chain from Alex Moss. The set contains 14k white gold and VVS diamonds, a pendant of the character with spinning eyes and a stained glass colorway, and its own Glo Boyz chain!





