Dave Chappelle Raps Biggie’s “Big Poppa” At 1500 Or Nothin’ Day In Inglewood

Dave Chappelle doing a surprise set in Los Angeles? We are not worthy!

On Monday, January 15th, 1500 or Nothin’ hosted their annual 1500 or Nothin’ Day, throwing a huge benefit concert at their 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood, California. The mayor of Inglewood appointed Jan. 15th as the designated day to celebrate this extremely talented collective of producers, songwriters, and musicians.

To date, 1500 or Nothin’ has worked with all the elites in the music industry, including Beyonce, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Nipsey Hussle, The Isley Brothers, and many more. This highly-anticipated event was the brainchild of co-founder Larrance “Rance” Dopson, a way to give back to the community in a major way. Guests were welcomed with live music, food, and good company.

While the musical performances were the main attraction, no one expected Dave Chappelle to come on stage. He even sang Biggie’s “Big Poppa,” and sang multiple records. In true Dave Chappelle fashion, he also hilariously admitted to being drunk on stage.

Actress Angela Bassett was also in attendance; it was her first appearance after receiving an Oscar.

Other talented musicians include Terrace Martin on the saxophone, DJ Battlecat, Brittany Barber, James Fauntleroy, and more. The beauty lies in the fact that everyone who performed was off the strength of Rance’s relationships, pulling up for the love and, again, giving back to the community that birthed him.

All in all, this was a beautiful celebration of music and pure talent. Shout out to 1500 or Nothin’ for giving folks an evening for the books!





