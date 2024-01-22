Drake Loses $700K Bet He Placed on UFC Middleweight Championship Fight

Drake is down nearly a million dollars after a big fight in UFC over the weekend. Hitting Instagram, Drake revealed he dropped $700K on Sean Strickland to defeat Dricus du Plessis.

Drake bet $700K on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus Du Plessis tonight 😳 (via @Drake) pic.twitter.com/feg4Un8OID — br_betting (@br_betting) January 20, 2024





Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The main event of UFC 297 ended with du Plessis winning via split decision and becoming the new UFC Middleweight Champion.

You can see the moment below.







Advertisement

After 5 rounds @DricusDuPlessis gets the split decision and is YOUR NEW middleweight champion 🏆#UFC297 pic.twitter.com/xyR1Bsn2Fa — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2024

Strickland 🤝 Canada@SStricklandMMA is a big fan of our friends to the North 🍁 pic.twitter.com/yKbavqQbhD — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2024





