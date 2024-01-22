49
20
44
30
48
40
37
9
10
5
3
13
39
43
50
47
4
29
18
22
24
25
35
46
23
21
38
7
33
1
34
2
11
31
32
14
16
15
8
26
45

Drake Loses $700K Bet He Placed on UFC Middleweight Championship Fight

144 1 minute read

Drake is down nearly a million dollars after a big fight in UFC over the weekend. Hitting Instagram, Drake revealed he dropped $700K on Sean Strickland to defeat Dricus du Plessis.



Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The main event of UFC 297 ended with du Plessis winning via split decision and becoming the new UFC Middleweight Champion.

You can see the moment below.




Advertisement






Source link

144 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Hot Photos — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To This Fall!

Hot Photos — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To This Fall!

Samsung Launches Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 & Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Launches Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 & Galaxy Z Fold5

Health worker strokes, dies after receiving Chinese vaccine – Tell Zimbabwe

Zimbos in Diaspora aggrieved | Celebrating Being Zimbabwean

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo