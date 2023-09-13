El Chapo’s Wife Set to be Released From Prison

The wife of El Chapo, Emma Coronel Aispuro,will be released from US Prison on Wednesday. Coronel has completed a three year sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Upon her release, Coronel will have four years of supervised release and will forfeit $1.5 million.

According to CNN, the release plans were not made public for safety and security reasons.

Coronel was held at a facility in Long Beach, California. Her husband is currently serving a life sentence at a Colorado supermax prison.





