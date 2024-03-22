Fivio Foreign: They Puttin’ Fentanyl In The Weed And Grabba Now

Earlier this week, Fivio Foreign sent out a warning to all weed smokers on social media; be careful and know where you’re getting your smoke from because, according to him, dealers are now putting mixing fentanyl with the marijuana and the common additive “grabba”.

Brooklyn’s number one drill rapper kept it plain and simple for the toakers with his tweet, saying, “They puttin fentanyl inna weed and grabba now.. b careful !!”

Fentanyl is one of the primary culprits in substance abuse overdoses around the country, which has become an epidemic within the past decade. It is known to be used to “cut” or dilute heroin and cocaine, but it has been reported in some cases that marijuana was found laced with fentanyl during the decriminalization era of marijuana around the country.





