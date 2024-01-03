Cardi B Details Sleeping with Offset on NYE: ‘We Was Vibing, We Had a Good Time’

Cardi B wants her fans to know she needed a lil sex to get her New Year started right. Cardi and her estranged husband, Offset, performed separately in Miami Beach on New Year’s Eve, but they ended the night in the same bed.

“Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes,” Cardi said. “Did I get d*cked down yesterday? Absolutely baby. Y’all can use y’all rose on New Year’s Eve. I need some d*ck on New Year’s Eve.

“I feel like we was vibing yesterday, had a good time. We was Henny Down. In the same club. It was really awkward. I’m in my seciton, he’s in his. I was just like, man come over here.”

You can hear the full explantion from Cardi below.

Cardi B and Offset might be battling in their relationship, but they turned Miami up.

The New Year’s Eve festivities in Miami were nothing short of spectacular, with celebrities taking over Miami Beach to ring in 2024. One standout moment was the electrifying poolside performance by the newly single Cardi B at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Dressed in a stunning black one-piece ensemble paired with diamond-studded knee-high boots, Cardi B had the crowd on their feet. The rapper delivered a memorable performance and engaged the audience with her humor. Cardi B joked about the challenges of 2023 and expressed her excitement for the new year, encouraging everyone to take shots and personally requesting a shot of Hennessy.

In a heartwarming moment, Cardi B gave a special shoutout to her daughter, Kulture, spotted stageside, proudly watching her mother’s performance.

Meanwhile, just steps away at LIV Miami, Offset took the stage in a Denim Tears outfit, captivating the crowd with hit songs like “Jealousy,” “Fan,” and “Say My Grace.” The night was filled with music, laughter, and unforgettable moments as celebrities celebrated the start of 2024 in style.





