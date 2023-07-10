Zack Tabudlo collaborates with Nasty C on a Coke Studio special with his new single ‘Fallin’

Zack Tabudlo makes an introduction with his new single “Fallin” featuring Nasty C. Continuing on with his escapade, talented Filipino singer and songwriter, Zack Tabudlo has roped in South Africa’s finest Nasty C for his new single titled, “Fallin“.

The new single serves as an impressive performance between the two talented distinguished artists and shows off Zack’s amazing ability to drop lyrical vocals that make up for a fine tune along with strong catchy phrases and verses put up by Nasty C.

A gem as it stands, “Fallin” is undoubtedly one of Zack’s best releases to date and shows off his maturity and growth as an artist. It is a captivating song that leaves no stone unturned and is a must-have for any music lover on their playlist.

What makes this an even better song is the collaboration with SA’s award-winning star Nasty C. Through time Nasty C has proven to be one of the best champions in the game. His lyrical ability and prowess go unnoticed as he out-willingly shines and delivers the best verses. Putting him on the song was definitely a star as it elevates the song to another level.

The new single is a production special presented by the taste of Coke Studio. It is an alluring track that brings together the magic of Zack Tabudlo and Nasty C to create a seamless, but captivating track that stands out and solidifies Zack and Nasty’s position as two of the best artists in the industry.

Zack Tabudlo may be the quintessential Gen Z Southeast Asian star of the new 20s. Beginning his career at a young age, he started as a solo act, joining a group, a duo to eventually carving his own path as a singer, songwriter, and producer.

He has established himself as an artist with hits like “Binibini“, “Pano“, and “Give Me Your Forever” and collaborated with various artists globally with the likes of Johnny Orlando, James TW, Billkin, Tiara Andini, and Yonnyboii.

In 2022, he emerged as Spotify’s most-streamed local artist in the Philippines, next to Taylor Swift and BTS. Zack has recently become the first Filipino male solo artist to achieve 1 Billion Spotify streams, with multiple songs charting #1 on Spotify’s Global Viral and Billboard’s Hits of The Week PH Chart.

Zack believes that keeping his feet on the ground means maintaining his footing as he continuously runs towards his dream–to conquer the world through music. Because for Zack Tabudlo, “music itself was the dream.”

Through raw emotions, soulful vocals, and a melodic instrumental the new song is a defined masterpiece for your listening pleasure. Make sure not to miss out on this one and add it to your collection.

Check out “Fallin” by Zack Tabudlo and Nasty C!

