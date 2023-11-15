Cara Frew Drops Sizzling Single ‘Milk and Honey.’ – South African Music Awards (SAMAs) nominated artist Cara Frew, is known for her mesmerising performances at the Coachella Music Festival. Now Cara is back with a scorching hot new summer single, ‘Milk and Honey’. She boasts smash hits like ‘Falling’, ‘Free’, Rise’, ‘Electric Feels’ and the collaboration with Black Coffee ‘I’ll Find You.’ Now, Cara is excited to share her new single with fans around the globe as Mzansi settles into the summer season.

‘Milk and Honey’ is more than just a song. It is a testament to a love that refuses to let go, with Cara Frew’s soulful voice at its core. As a versatile artist, she masterfully blends her vocals with electronic rhythms and pulsating beats, creating an irresistible summer anthem that promises to set the season on fire.

When asked how the song came about, Cara explains “It all started with an original song sketch in Amsterdam that found its way to Berlin for production by Thor Rixon. The song ultimately returned to South Africa for finalisation in collaboration with producer Daniel Baron.”

About The ‘Milk and Honey’ Video

Cara premieres the track alongside an official music video set against the backdrop of a secluded bathtub perched on a sun-kissed hill. The video is filmed within the Cradle of Humankind, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This stunning location provides the perfect setting for Cara’s performance of the song. What makes the video truly unique is the presence of two massive 60kg pythons. This, adding a visually striking element to the narrative.

This vibrant new track is a testament to Cara’s commitment. To creating music that transcends boundaries and resonates deeply with her listeners. ‘Milk and Honey’ is not just a musical journey. It is also a visual and sensory experience. Showcasing her ability to captivate audiences with her powerful vocals and distinctive style.

As a dynamic artist with a knack for pushing boundaries, Cara continues to break new ground in the music industry with each release.

‘Milk and Honey’ is available on all major digital music platforms now. Download or stream it here

