VA’s 23 Brazy Wanted For Murder Of 10-Year-Old Boy

Authorities based in Virginia and around the country are on the look out for Tashawnda Nicole Drayton aka rapper 23 Brazy for the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy as well as injuring an adult male in the same shooting in the Franklin, VA.

Brazy, a Norfolk, VA native, is on the lam as authorities led by the Department of Justice search for Drayton, who weighs 255lbs. and stands 5’11”. Drayton could face first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges upon her apprehension.

TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.






Source link

