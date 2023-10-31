46
[WATCH] Beanie Sigel Endorses Robert Kennedy Jr. In 2024 Presidential Election

There has been a lot of talk about what artists are supporting former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 Presidential election, but not many critics have been paying attention to the Democratic Party’s leading nominees. Surprisingly, legendary Roc-A-Fella rapper Beanie Sigel has endorsed a descendant of a very popular name in American politics; the Kennedys.

In an endorsement video that has been circulating on social media, Beans showed his support for Robert Kennedy Jr. who’s announced hi run for presidency in 2024. In the video, Sigel labeled Kennedy Jr. as the “most honest candidate” that he’s known in politics.

See the video below.






Source link

