Local Authorities Provide Extra Security to Gravesite of Megan Thee Stallion’s Mother Amid Nicki Minaj Beef

As Nicki Minaj continues to tweet away and promote her Megan Thee Stallion diss “Big Foot,” extra protection is brought into Hot Girl Meg’s mother’s gravesite.

According to TMZ, a cemetery in Texas is working with local authorities to increase security around the resting place of Holly Thomas. Thomas died of brain cancer in 2019.

Currently, nothing has happened to the gravesite, but the leaking of the location by the Barbz is being taken as a credible threat.

Nicki referred to Megan’s moom in “Big Foot” but noted it was due to referencing her family in the “Hiss” record.

You can learn more about the “Big Foot” diss here.






