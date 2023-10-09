WATCH: Drake and Lil Yachty Star in the Cole Bennett Directed “Another Late Night” Video

Drake is delivering another video from For All The Dogs, dropping off “Another Late Night” directed by Cole Bennett. The video for Lil Yachty-assisted single takes the rapping best friends out in the streets for an illuminated night of jigging. Also, in the video, Drake rides on the passenger side as his bae skirts through the streets, and Yachty gets a tat. You can see the video below.

Clocking in at 23 tracks, For All The Dogs sees standout features from 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty, and Teezo Touchdown.





