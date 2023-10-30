[WATCH] Janet Jackson And Jermaine Dupri Spotted Together Listening To Biggie

Jermaine Dupri made a surprise appearance during Janet Jackson’s set on her Together Again Tour, sparking rumors of the former couple getting back together again. Dupri shut those rumors down when mentioned among other famous couples, but footage of the two lounging together in an undisclosed location may keep those rumors afloat.

In the footage below, Jackson and Dupri were seen chilling together, with Dupri enjoying a hookah while Jackson sat cozily close to him going through her phone, while the duo bobbed their heads to The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa”.





