Gunplay Loses Custody Battle, Can Only See Daughter Virtually

Gunplay can only see his daughter virtually, as the court has ordered. According to TMZ, Gunplay must use a TalkingParents app to see his child.

This follows an event that led to the charging of Gunplay for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse. The charges stem from a fight with his wife Vonshae Tayor-Morales.

READ MORE: Rapper Gunplay’s Wife Reveals He Broke Her Sink And Choked A Child

The only way this method of communication is changed is if Taylor-Morales decides to reverse the order, she currently is also seeking child support.

Gunplay was arrested in August for allegedly pointing a rifle at his wife and a six-month-old baby. XXL notes Gunplay was arrested on Sunday for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, false imprisonment, and child abuse.

READ MORE: Gunplay’s Wife Files for Divorce Following His Arrest

According to Miami area reporter Andy Slater, the incident was sparked after his wife asked him to lower his volume while playing Xbox. Gunplay denied the event and was held on a $20,000 bond.

Gunplay’s wife, Vonsahe Taylor-Morales, made a statement:

“I just want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe. Unfortunately, Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everyhting in my power to help him and love him.”





