Hunxho Releases For Her 2 Album with 21 Savage Feature

Meeting high demand from fans, East Atlanta rapper Hunxho has released his highly anticipated new album For Her 2 through 300 Entertainment. The 16-track project proves the Gold-certified rising star is continuing to push boundaries while staying true to his signature sound.

The album opens with “Damn” and closes with “Too Easy,” framing a project that moves between raw emotion, slick production, and Hunxho’s distinct storytelling. A major highlight comes with “If Only” featuring 21 Savage, a reunion of two Atlanta forces who previously collaborated on the 2022 remix of “Let’s Get It,” which went Gold after amassing over 100 million streams.

Hunxho has built momentum as a prolific artist who thrives on consistency and innovation, and For Her 2 underscores that creative drive. The release arrives just after his performance on Noochies’ Live From The Front Porch, where he delivered intimate, live renditions of tracks from both For Her and For Her 2.

With his latest project, Hunxho once again proves why he is one of the most talked-about voices in today’s hip hop landscape, blending personal reflection with sharp delivery and collaborations that resonate with fans worldwide.