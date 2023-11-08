WATCH: Nia Long on Her Public Breakup: ‘I Think I’m Exactly Where I Need to Be’

Nia Long spoke about her public breakup from Ime Udoka in a conversation with Jeezy, centered on their growth in association with Sno’s new album, I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget.

“My older son saw me trying to keep the family together but I had to come to a place where loving myself was bigger and more important than saving anybody,” Long said.

She added, “I think I’m exactly where I need to be. Somedays I’m totally good and other days it’s ‘oh my God, this is so much work.’ Other days it’s women shouldn’t have to be this strong.”

From there, Long teared up and stated, “it is what it is.”

You can see the moment and full conversation below.

Nia Long opens up about ending her engagement to Ime Udoka during her one on one conversation with Jeezy

🔗: pic.twitter.com/nkjb1YjtZk — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 8, 2023

In August, Nia Long asked for primary custody of the son she shares with Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka. According to TMZ, Long claims Udoka is not active in supporting the kid.

A new filing in Los Angeles court shows a request for primary legal and physical custody of their shared 11-year-old son, Kez. Long also asked for Udoka to visit their child in what is “consistent with the child’s best interest.”

Udoka has not yet responded to the request, and a ruling is pending.

In May, Udoka received his new job and many want to know what his former lover, Nia Long, had to say about it. Over the weekend, Long fired off a small statement.

“The best revenge, is no revenge, Move on. Be happy,” Long wrote.

The comment comes after Long thanked Stephen A. Smith for his thoughts about her following Udoka’s hiring.

“If you mention him and another woman, inevitably, she’s going to come up,” Smith said. “How come nobody thought about the sister? How come they just left her out there standing on her own? I will always defend her. I will always defend her on this issue.”

Long’s message to Stephen A.: “Thank you @stephenasmith for your support. TBC… ‘The most disrespected person in America is the black woman’ – Malcolm X.”





