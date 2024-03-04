[WATCH] Thieves Steal $30K In Sneakers From California Sneaker Store

A San Fernando-based boutique sneaker dealer is currently recovering from a recent break-in where over $30,000 worth of high-end sneakers over the weekend.

This is actually the second time that Hype Beast Kicks were victims of a break-in since it opened in San Fernando, California three years ago. The thieves, armed and masked, smashed their way into the store in the middle of the night, making off with sneakers and merchandise worth tens of thousands of dollars.

The owners believe that they have to be harder on criminals as retail theft crimes have been on the rise on Southern California.

The surveillance footage captured the criminals arriving in a white sedan and using a rock to break the store’s display window. The thieves were seen on camera grabbing shoes and causing chaos in the store before their escape.





