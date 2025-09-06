Ice Cube Releases New Single “Before Hip Hop” from Man Up

Hip-hop icon and cultural truth-teller Ice Cube returns with “Before Hip Hop,” the lead single from his forthcoming album Man Up, set for release September 12 via Lench Mob Records/Hitmaker Distribution. The single, accompanied by a video directed by Gabriel Hart (Video GOD), is available now on all major streaming platforms.

“Before Hip Hop” pushes back against the narrative that blames rap music for societal issues, with Cube using his signature fire and fearless commentary to highlight that systemic violence and injustice long predate the genre.

“It’s easy and lazy to look at what’s going on in a lot of communities and blame hip hop,” Cube said. “‘Before Hip Hop’ is calling out the revisionist, showing how crime and injustice existed long before hip hop music. We didn’t cause it — we just called it.”

The track sets the stage for Man Up, a project that promises to be Cube’s most uncompromising work yet.