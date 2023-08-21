45
Gunplay’s Wife Files for Divorce Following His Arrest

136 1 minute read

Over the weekend Love and Hip Hop Miami star/rapper Gunplay was arrested for pointing a gun at his wife, VonShaé, while she was holding their infant daughter. Social media users were surprised at the arrest considering Gunplay had a huge meltdown with radio personality DJ Envy over him allegedly disrespecting his wife.

Now Vonshaé has filed for divorce.

She posted a message to her Instagram page announcing the reason for her decision.

I just want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe. My daughter safety is my first priority.
Unfortunately Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him.
This is a demon he has to overcome on his own.
At this point I really believe it’s too late. To summarize last night event. I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling playing call of duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn’t want us to leave and things went left fast. He was arrested last night, the weapon is in police custody. I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody and I am filing for divorce. He will never get the chance to disrespect us again. Thank you all for the well wishes and prayers. This is a very traumatizing experience please keep me in your prayers.

Thoughts?






