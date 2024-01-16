Benny The Butcher Says He is On the FBI Watchlist in Buffalo

Benny the Butcher says the feds are taking pictures. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, The Butcher revealed that the FBI was watching him.

“I do feel like I’m being harassed or bullied,” Benny said. “I just found out I’m on the FBI watchlist back home. They raided my studio about two months ago. I haven’t even been home in three months. I don’t even know what the fuck is going on.”

Benny revealed he “almost just want to have a lawyer send an email to these niggas, man.”

