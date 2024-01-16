34
18
14
43
24
23
29
2
40
20
32
35
49
37
7
22
10
1
33
16
3
47
30
9
5
48
15
44
46
26
21
38
8
39
25
50
13
11
31
45
4

Benny The Butcher Says He is On the FBI Watchlist in Buffalo

143 1 minute read

Benny the Butcher says the feds are taking pictures. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, The Butcher revealed that the FBI was watching him.

“I do feel like I’m being harassed or bullied,” Benny said. “I just found out I’m on the FBI watchlist back home. They raided my studio about two months ago. I haven’t even been home in three months. I don’t even know what the fuck is going on.”

Benny revealed he “almost just want to have a lawyer send an email to these niggas, man.”

You can hear it from the Black Sopranos leader below.






Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

[WATCH] Beanie Sigel Endorses Robert Kennedy Jr. In 2024 Presidential Election

[WATCH] Beanie Sigel Endorses Robert Kennedy Jr. In 2024 Presidential Election

South African Flash Rockers MARENE Unleash Thrilling Album ‘Rising After Midnight’

South African Flash Rockers MARENE Unleash Thrilling Album ‘Rising After Midnight’

Megan Thee Stallion Channels “Mother Fitness” In New Partnership w/ Planet Fitness

Megan Thee Stallion Channels “Mother Fitness” In New Partnership w/ Planet Fitness

Chimanimani receptive of Chinese vaccine – Tell Zimbabwe

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo