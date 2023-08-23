vivo’s Eye-catching New Y36 Smartphone Not Just A Pretty Face!

vivo smartphone, a global leading technology company with 20% of the smartphone market share in China (ranked first), has recently introduced its stunning new model, vivo Y36, onto the South African market – and it’s a cracker. The new phone is set to turn some heads with an eye-catching design, a camera system that redefines mobile photography, formidable performance, and ground-breaking charging capabilities.

vivo is the world’s fifth-biggest 9% smartphone maker, with 9% of the global smartphone market in 2022. Its new Y36 is the latest addition to its Y series and combines style and functionality to make it a slick companion for all seasons. The device stands out among its peers with an array of features that include Premium Crystal Glass, 44W Flash Charge, 5000 mAh Battery, 8 GB + 8 GB Extended RAM, and a 50 MP HD Main Camera.

“The vivo Y offers significant advancements in response to consumer demands. It offers a host of stunning design features that elevate its aesthetic appeal and provides users with an unparalleled experience that allows them to capture special, aesthetically pleasing moments with ease,” said Tony Shi, General Manager of vivo South Africa.

The Y36 not only provides a sleek and futuristic look but enhances the user experience with a series of design innovations. It offers a 6.64-inch display and a screen-to-body ratio of up to 91.06% that ensures an immersive viewing experience. The tiny camera hole on top of the screen does not interfere while you enjoy movies on the phone.

Available in Glitter Aqua and Meteor Black, the Y36’s design incorporates the Ripple Process, which works with the Premium Crystal Glass to mimic the appearance of rippling water. The curved design offers smooth lines and a warm, pleasant appearance, with no uncomfortable rough edges.​ Moreover, it ensures a smooth smartphone interaction and makes it more intuitive and ergonomic.

Under the hood, the Y36 comes with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform, ensuring smooth and efficient performance for a seamless user experience. With its high-performance CPU and advanced GPU, it delivers speedy multitasking, responsive gaming, and swift app launches. The Snapdragon 680 enhances overall device performance, making it an excellent choice for users who demand power and speed.

Using the 8 GB + 8 GB Extended RAM essentially doubles this device’s performance, which means you don’t have to worry about running out of RAM to have the device perform optimally, allowing you to have up to 24 active apps running at the same time.

The vivo Y36 redefines mobile photography with its exceptional camera system. With a remarkable 50 MP HD Main Camera, users can capture stunningly clear and vibrant images. It also boasts a 2 MP Bokeh Camera, perfect for capturing portrait shots with captivating depth-of-field effects, and a 2 MP Super Macro Camera, while the Y36‘s 16 MP HD Front Portrait Camera ensures crystal-clear selfies. Additionally, the Y36 offers a unique Double Exposure feature, adding artistic flair to your photography. Whether you’re a professional or an amateur, the Y36‘s camera system delivers an unparalleled photography experience that surpasses expectations.

Significant improvements have been made to the performance and usefulness of the vivo Y36 smartphone. The phone is supported by the advanced 44W Flash Charge, making it easier to charge the handset quickly, with a large 5000mAh Large Battery to provide greater convenience and uninterrupted usage. By using higher voltages, it enables faster charging times and reduces the dependency on bulky chargers.

In addition to developing innovative and industry-shaking devices, vivo also has impeccable after-sales support with two official service centres and various 3rd party suppliers nationwide, boasting a repair service feature that gets your device back in your hands within one hour, depending on the severity of the damage, free replacement of TPU covers, and discounts on accessories and only using original spare parts to repair your device.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life.

Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi’an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies.

vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of the latest vivo news HERE

Source: By Design