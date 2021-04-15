Meet Nyari Teurai Mashayamombe – Women’s Voce Zimbabwe

By Hellen Venganai

The first advocacy issue was to push for the ministry of primary and secondary education to release a circular which would bar schools from chasing away children for non-payment of fees since this violates their right to education. This circular was eventually released. The #ECIS movement grew as it saw more than 200 partner organisations joining in the campaign. The movement then successfully campaigned for state funded basic education, which led to the amendment of the Education Act in 2020. The campaign received commendable support from the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee responsible for primary and secondary education. I remember attending some of the meetings with this committee.