Meet Nyari Teurai Mashayamombe – Women’s Voce Zimbabwe

When ZIMSEC announced exorbitant exam fees, TaLi through ECIS successfully petitioned the government to reduce the fees and to meet the other cost thereby reducing the financial burden on parents. This lady is no push-over. I recall one time when we went to meet the Minister of Primary and Secondary education to speak about the #ECIS campaign and he dismissed us as if we had not set an appointment. Nyari would not take it and later reached out to the minister to complain about how he had treated us, and he was forced to apologise. Because of Nyari’s persistence, they later found common ground with the minister and he warmed up to the goals of