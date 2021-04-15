Meet Nyari Teurai Mashayamombe – Women’s Voce Zimbabwe
Nyari Teurai Mashayamombe is someone I have known for years and have watched her in action firstly as a musician and later a bold, fierce and passionate human rights, women and child activist. Nyari is the Founder and Executive Director for Tag-a-life International (TaLi) which has been advancing the rights of girls, women and children. She has accomplished many achievements through TaLi but will just mention a few. In 2017, through TaLi, she initiated the #EveryChildInSchool #ECIS campaign to push for accessible and affordable education for learners from poor households. I remember being in the first meeting representing my own organisation, Mambure.
By Hellen Venganai
The first advocacy issue was to push for the ministry of primary and secondary education to release a circular which would bar schools from chasing away children for non-payment of fees since this violates their right to education. This circular was eventually released. The #ECIS movement grew as it saw more than 200 partner organisations joining in the campaign. The movement then successfully campaigned for state funded basic education, which led to the amendment of the Education Act in 2020. The campaign received commendable support from the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee responsible for primary and secondary education. I remember attending some of the meetings with this committee.
Again through TaLi, in 2018 she launched the Leadership, Economic and Mentorship Hubs (LEMHs) for young women at University of Zimbabwe with support from HigherLife Foundation. She invited me to this important event. Every year the LEMHs programme benefits at least 20 young women who are trained in leadership and economic issues. In December 2020, TaLi hosted a 10 day leadership training boot camp in Marondera which trained young women on SRHR, climate change, leadership, human rights and women’s rights, peacebuilding, ICT and finacial literacy. I was glad to meet and mingle with the LEMHsters in Marondera and saw for myself how this programme has impacted young women by boosting their confidence.
Nyari is known for her work even beyond Zimbabwe because she has been a speaker on international platforms. She has also sat on several boards including at CIVICUS and Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe. She is a former Girls-Not-Brides co-coordinator for the Zimbabwe chapter. Currently, she is also a Programme Council member at Forum 2000, an international conference and organisation. Nyari is also a Champion for Girls Get Equal.