‘Die Hustle’ Film, a Story Set in Eldorado Park, is Making Waves around South Africa!

Independent film, ‘Die Hustle’, has been recently released and is making great strides throughout the country. The film sees two boys from the Eldorado Park area in Johannesburg, trying to change their lives for the better, as well as the lives of their families too.

Dimpie (one of the characters), has a childhood love that is trying to get him closer to God, while on the other hand, Slim (another main character), has a mother that is slowly dying of cancer. An old friend of theirs (Raja), from Durban, appears with a solution to their financial problems. This can possibly help Slim’s mother’s health, but may also destroy Dimpie’s relationship with his childhood love. Dimpie must decide between helping his best friend or his girlfriend.

The film stars Jerome Slim du Plooy, Nadeem Poen, Kea Le buru and Adderly Ragoobeer and was directed by Ricardo ‘Ricwa’ Klaasen

The Johannesburg premiere of Die Hustle took place at the Crystal Auditorium on Saturday, July 1st and was a success with about 800 people in attendance.

Die Hustle is about Eldorado Park, a place where anything is possible and the hustler is real ~ Ricardo ‘Ricwa’ Klaasen (film director)

Upcoming premiere dates in other cities :

Kimberley – Saturday 29 July

Bloemfontein – Saturday 26 August

Durban – Friday 1 September & Saturday 30 September

Cape Town – Saturday 7 October

Exciting news – the film crew will also be giving away bursaries in each of the provinces. Tickets for the upcoming Kimberley premiere are now available for purchase.

Ticket prices: Pre-sale – R100 per person / At the gate – R140 per person

Get exclusive Die Hustle merchandise here: Die Hustle – RK Regal Designs

For screening information & Tickets

Contact: 066 265 8658 /

or [email protected]