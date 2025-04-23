25
Ja Rule Blames 50 Cent for Knicks Playoff Loss

Ja Rule Blames 50 Cent for Knicks Playoff Loss

2025-04-23Last Updated: 2025-04-23
358 1 minute read

Ja Rule is blaming 50 Cent for the New York Knicks dropping game 2 of their first-round series with the Detroit Pistons.

Hitting X, Ja wrote: “Man I knew my Knicks was gonna lose as soon as I seen that black cat (rat) in the building…”

50 Cent and Joe Budden sat right next to each other at the New York Knicks playoffs game, and it looked like it was all love.

50 shared an image of himself on the Madison Square Garden big screen with Budden peaking out from behind him: “I ran into Joe at the game he said I don’t need Therapy No MORE!”

You can see the link up below.




2025-04-23Last Updated: 2025-04-23
358 1 minute read
