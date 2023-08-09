Melle Mel Teases Response Diss to Eminem on Instagram

Melle Mel is getting ready to unleash his response to Eminem. All Hip Hop reports Melle Mel has a “full-blown diss track” ready for Slim Shady. You can hear a clip of what’s to come below.

In case you missed it, Eminem delivered a new verse on Ez Mil’s new release, “Realest.” Through his bars, Shady seemingly addresses Melle Mel, who once stated Em only got his Top Five rap status because he is white.

In an interview, Melle Mel criticized Billboard’s Top 50 Rappers of All Time list, not because of his no. 48 ranking, but of Eminem’s no. 5 ranking, saying that Eminem is ranked so high because he’s white.

“Obviously, he’s a capable rapper. If you was talking about sales, he’s sold more than everybody. If you were talking about rhyme style, okay, he got a rhyme style. But he’s white. He’s white!” Melle Mel said of the 8 Mile rapper.

“So now, if Eminem was another nigga like all the rest of us, would he be Top 5 on that list when a nigga that could rhyme just as good as him is 35? That had records and all that? He’s 35. He’s white.”

He said, “And anybody could be as mad … They could feel how they wanna feel. If you don’t think that race plays a part in the equation of how great he is — I heard one of the dudes that’s down with him, Royce Da 6’9″ [mislabelling Royce Da 5’9″] or one of those – I heard he’s just as good as Eminem. Why he ain’t as big as Eminem? Because he’s Black! Ain’t none of that shit hard to figure out. Eminem gets a top spot because he’s white.”

Em heard the words and offered a response:

“Hip Hop has been good to me, huh

When they say I’m only Top 5 ’cause I’m white, why would I be stunned?

My skin’s color still working against me

Cause second, I should be, to none

Bein’ white being why they put me at five

That’s why they can’t put me at one”

Em would add that he isn’t played in clubs and while he is a guest in rap, he “turned this bitch into a mansion.” That was followed with a direct message to Melle Mel:

“Shoutout to Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash, but boy

There’s someone who really is furious

Stay out his path, his wrath avoid

I’ll be the last to toy with a juice head whose brain is half destroyed, like a meteor hit it

Now with Melle Mel, he lost his ass to ‘roids.”

You can hear the new release below.





