“Enjoy These Criminal Charges & Lawsuit”

The Ja Rule and 50 Cent feud continues. While the two New York artists have been back and forth for quite some time now, recent antics seemed to have reignited the tension.

Of course, everyone knows 50 to be the troll he is on social media. Early Thursday morning, the G-Unit founder posted a video clip of Ja Rule from the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards in Miami the evening prior, showcasing Ja Rule tied to a wooden column as he performed his religious song “One Of Us” that was released back in 2000. Rule was shirtless, surrounded by singers dressed in all white as he rapped.

50 wrote in the caption: “👀look at this shit head, is he supposed to be Jesus. 😆 WTF you can’t make this shit up. LOL so stupid ! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”

Ja Rule claps back at 50 Cent over Jesus stunt diss: “Enjoy those charges!” pic.twitter.com/rzu67DYyOn — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 7, 2023

This reaction elicited a response from Ja himself, who took to his own social media to post a picture of 50 Cent upside now. He wrote in the caption: “We ain’t forget — enjoy these criminal charges and lawsuit, dickhead!”

While Ja has since deleted the post, he referred to 50 Cent’s recent incident where he hit a fan with a microphone during the LA stop of his Final Lap Tour. While 50 claimed it wasn’t intentional, many wonder if he will be sued for his actions.





