Jadakiss Says George Bush Bar on “Why” Got Attention of Homeland Security

146 1 minute read

The authorities have long been listening to rap bars. Jadakiss appeared on The Adam Friedland Show and revealed his George Bush bar on “Why,” sparked some interest in his music by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Why do niggas push pounds and powder?
Why did Bush knock down the towers?
Why you around them cowards?

– Jadakiss on “Why”

“Once I rung [Bill] O’Reilly’s bell it was like a celebration,” Kiss said in the interview. “I was a little nervous, though. I felt like people was on me. Homeland Security was behind me.”

