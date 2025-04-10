Kanye West Apologizes to JAY-Z Over Tweets Referencing His Children
Kanye West is apologizing to JAY-Z for outlandish tweets about his children. Returning to X, Ye delivered the words of apology.
“I’m sorry JAY-Z,” he wrote. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed my family on some real shit none of these rap n-ggas had my back.”
And later on in the same rant, he said:
Kanye is going to Kanye.
Source link