Kanye West Apologizes to JAY-Z Over Tweets Referencing His Children

Kanye West is apologizing to JAY-Z for outlandish tweets about his children. Returning to X, Ye delivered the words of apology.

“I’m sorry JAY-Z,” he wrote. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed my family on some real shit none of these rap n-ggas had my back.”

And later on in the same rant, he said:

Kanye is going to Kanye.