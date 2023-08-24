Trailblazers to be Celebrated at Inaugural ‘Shinning Stars Africa Awards’

The anticipation is building as Africa prepares to witness the birth of a spectacular event that will shine a spotlight on the brightest talents from across the continent. The inaugural Shinning Stars Africa Awards is set to take place at the Cotton Lounge in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 02 September 2023.

“I am thrilled to introduce the Shinning Stars Africa Awards to the world,” says founder Mr. Daniel Blessington. “This event is a culmination of our dreams to celebrate the remarkable talents and achievements of Africans in various fields. It’s about recognizing their dedication and inspiring them to continue raising the bar.”

Daniel Blessington (Founder)



Tickets for the Shinning Stars Africa Awards can be purchased through Computicket

The Shinning Stars Africa Awards is a grand celebration that welcomes contestants from diverse countries, including Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, Ghana, Nigeria, Namibia, Liberia, Congo, and many others. By involving every African nation, the awards stand as a testament to the continent’s unity and rich cultural diversity.

The event will kick off with a glamorous red-carpet affair from 14:00 to 15:30, followed by the awards ceremony from 16:00 to 21:30. The awards span various categories, encompassing music, fashion, modeling, makeup artistry, acting, humanitarian efforts, writing, and design. This wide array of categories ensures that all facets of African talent are celebrated.

Thabisile

Tresia Shongola



“Our mission with the Shinning Stars Africa Awards is to foster a sense of unity among African artists, humanitarians, and entertainers,” explains Mr. Blessington. “We believe that recognising the best in each field will not only elevate individual achievements but also propel the entire continent towards excellence.”

Attendees can expect an unforgettable evening of entertainment, recognition, and celebration. The event promises top-notch performances from renowned artists, including Namibian sensation Lioness, South African DJ Hlo, and Paris hitmaker Tipzee. Additional artist confirmations will be announced in the upcoming week, ensuring a star-studded lineup.

