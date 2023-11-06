Award Winning Phinda Makes A Come Back.

After a four year break from the music industry, Phinda has come back with a bang. She will be releasing her new hit single, Ndizok’linda on Thursday 9 November 2023.

With its jazzy afro soul melody, this single is sure going to be a hit amongst music lovers. Ndizok’linda is a love song encouraging couples not to give up on love.

The award winning Gqeberha born afro-jazz singer, producer, composer, writer and actress whose music is an infusion of gospel, afro-pop and blues is one of the most decorated, talented and creative South African female artists. In 1997, Phinda joined the group Mahube, a Southern African band featuring Oliver Mtukudzi and Steve Dyer which toured Europe and many other countries.

In 2000, she came back to South Africa and landed herself a leading role in the Lion King, playing the role of Rafiki. Phinda has four albums under her belt and boasts a SAMA for Mbheka Phesheya which won the Best Adult Contemporary Album: African category in 2006. Her biggest hit song from that album, Tiki Tiki still enjoys airplay till today, 18 years after its release.

Phinda speaks on her disappearance from the music scene

“I was not in a good space after losing my husband, I needed some time to heal. COVID also played a big part as it turned our lives upside down. Though I have not been totally absent from the music scene, I have been doing private gigs in the corporate sector.

Ndizok’linda is me making a statement that I am back and from here it’s all the way to the top. On this single I have experimented a lot with different sounds. I have worked with young and new artists to give it that fresh and contemporary feel. I am currently finishing songs for my EP which will be released soon.”

Ndizok’linda will be released on Thursday, 9 November 2023 and will be available on all digital platforms.

