Jorja Smith Recruits Lila Iké For ‘Greatest Gift’ Off New Album ‘Falling Or Flying’

Jamaican Reggae singer Lila Iké is featured on British singer Jorja Smith’s new album, Falling or Flying. She appears on the ninth song, Greatest Gift, while the other collaborator on the project is J Hus, who appears on the Feelings track.

Produced by DAMEDAME* and P2J, the song delves into the emotional depths of a relationship, emphasizing the importance of being there for each other through thick and thin. Smith affirms the idea that love is the “greatest gift” and vows to stand by her loved one, even during challenging times.

Iké’s verse adds another layer to the song, encouraging self-belief and resilience:

“‘Cause you’re the greatest gift

Just know that where you are is where you’re meant to be

Suh tap inna yuhself and yuh identity

And tek yuh time And I can tell you this

The roughest and the toughest, yeah, we’ve been through it

The struggles a nuh nuttin, yeah, yuh built fi dis

Just tek yuh time”

Lila Iké, Jorja Smith

In an Instagram post, Iké noted that the song was recorded on her birthday earlier this year.

“I will never forget This session which happened to be on my birthday this year 🙏🏽✨ truly the greatest gift. Big up Gad, uncle yellow and uncle zebbie for bringing vibes to the session goooo streammm!!!” she wrote.

Jorja Smith is known for her songs Be Honest with Burna Boy, Blue Lights, Little Things, Addicted, and Come Over with Popcaan, which spent 35 weeks on the UK Singles chart, peaking at No. 35.

She is anticipating a brief UK tour to promote her sophomore project, which follows her 2018 debut Lost & Found. “My falling or flying UK intimate headline show tickets are officially on sale now!! I can’t wait to see you all… link in bio for tickets,” she said on Instagram.

Lila, known for her songs Solitude, Dinero, Where I’m Coming From, Thy Will and Stars Align, was recently awarded Female Reggae Artist of the Year at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards. Although she could not attend, she publicly expressed gratitude to the organizers and her fans.

“Thanks so much @caribmusicawards I couldn’t make the show because I had to sort out the back to school treat. Love the initiative 🙏🏽✨ bigger and greater next year!!! 1️⃣🌎,” she said.

She added: “Blessings to all who voted. 💚🙏🏽⭐️”

The Reggae singer, who wrapped up a 20+ city tour across the United States with Protoje, and fellow singer Jesse Royal last October, was back on stage, finally performing songs live from her 2020 debut EP The ExPerience for fans.

She also delivered at the Lost In Time festival earlier this year.