O.J. Simpson Reportedly Battling Prostate Cancer

O.J. Simpson has been reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer. According to Local 10 news in Las Vegas, Simpson is receiving chemotherapy treatments.

The 76-year-old former NFL star recently hit X to dispute rumors that he is in hospice and is planning to host “a ton of friends” on Super Bowl Sunday.

Simpson moved into his Las Vegas gated community after he was released from prison in October 2017.

You can see Simpson shut down the hospice rumors below.






