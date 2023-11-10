FLEE Drops Deluxe Edition of Acclaimed Project ‘GHOST’

Fresh from his notable appearance on Brent Faiyaz’s surprise album, Larger Than Life, FLEE, the Queens, New York representative, unveils the deluxe edition of his acclaimed project, GHOST. This deluxe release features eight additional tracks, building on the success of the original 16-track project produced by Surf Gang’s Evil Giane, Snapz, MexikoDro, and NatCarlos.

GHOST (DELUXE EDITION) further solidifies FLEE’s impact on the rapidly growing underground rap scene. His distinctive flow harmonizes seamlessly with the lively production, a trademark of his frequent collaborator, established producer/artist Cash Cobain. The project highlights their unique sound that originated as a NYC secret but has now found its way into the mainstream, with Cobain securing a placement on Drake’s record-breaking album, “For All The Dogs.”

Notable tracks like “BUBBLE GREEN” and “LAST 4OUR” contribute to the expansion of the foundation laid by the original project. FLEE reaches new heights with the single “FTS,” complemented by a video featuring King Combs. FLEE’s infectious hooks and Instagram-caption-worthy lyrics further solidify his position as a key player in New York’s resurgence to reclaim the throne as the epicenter of hip-hop.





