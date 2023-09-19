30
50
4
37
9
25
14
21
35
18
7
48
32
5
31
26
34
11
24
49
44
20
23
22
47
43
33
39
10
46
16
3
8
38
40
15
29
2
45
1
13

Blueface Takes Aim at Lil Baby on New Track “Baby Momma Drama”

143 1 minute read

Lil Baby and Blueface are currently at each other and taking it to wax. Blueface gets the latest diss off on the track “Baby Momma Drama.”

“Lil Baby thought he knew me
How you let another grown man feel up on your booty?
Couldn’t be me, boy I am not a hoochie
You n-ggas really industry, I am really in the streets”

The diss is in connection to a viral image of Lil Baby and Michael Rubin.

Over the weekend, Lil Baby teased a new single where he dissed Blueface. You can hear it below.






Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

SADC leaders deploy mission to Mozambique

Seven takeaways from Zim’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

Jadakiss on Pusha T – Jim Jones Beef: ‘Just Keep It Rap’

Jadakiss on Pusha T – Jim Jones Beef: ‘Just Keep It Rap’

Seed Co Q3 seed sales grow 57% on better rains, bigger govt purchases

Seed Co Q3 seed sales grow 57% on better rains, bigger govt purchases

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo