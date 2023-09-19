Blueface Takes Aim at Lil Baby on New Track “Baby Momma Drama”

Lil Baby and Blueface are currently at each other and taking it to wax. Blueface gets the latest diss off on the track “Baby Momma Drama.”

“Lil Baby thought he knew me

How you let another grown man feel up on your booty?

Couldn’t be me, boy I am not a hoochie

You n-ggas really industry, I am really in the streets”

The diss is in connection to a viral image of Lil Baby and Michael Rubin.

Blueface seemingly referenced a photo of Lil Baby & Michael Rubin in his new song. 👀 (📸: @asubers | IG) pic.twitter.com/U196YlTpc3 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 19, 2023

Meek Mill reacts to the viral picture of Lil Baby & Michael Rubin pic.twitter.com/70KNHTbArE — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 9, 2023

Over the weekend, Lil Baby teased a new single where he dissed Blueface. You can hear it below.





