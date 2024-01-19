Saweetie Teases New “Immortal Freestyle” Dropping Next Week

Saweetie is getting back to the bars. Hitting Instagram, she teased the “Immortal” freestyle set to drop this coming Monday. You can get a taste of it below.

The relationship between YG and Saweetie is over. According to The Shade Room, Saweetie and YG calling off their romance was a mutual decision, and they believe they can remain good friends.

Additionally, the two are said to have been focused on advancing their careers and are extremely busy.

YG and Saweetie kept the rumor mill churning about a potential romance between the two. In May, the two were spotted in Cabo, coupled up, enjoying a baecation.

The Shade Room spotted the two in a pool, cuddling up and kissing. YG had a fitted-on hugging Saweetie from behind in one photo. Another catches him kissing the “Tap In” star on her neck.

Previously, the two were spotted at Coachella and caught eyes, sparking rumors about their status. Before that, YG hosted a birthday party, which Saweetie also attended.





