Kanye West Previews New Album In Italy, w/ Ty Dolla $ign In Attendance

Kanye West has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late, but this time, we’re focused on new music from Ye.

This past weekend on Sunday, October 1st, Ye hosted a private listening event for his new album inside a recording studio overseas in Italy. Via The Sun, it seems Kanye was being Kanye, stating he “yelled and appeared out-of-sorts” during the preview of his new project.

This is the first we hear of new music since his public anti-semitic comments, which drew much backlash from the Jewish community and beyond. While this would seemingly be an exciting moment to share what’s in the vault, sources say Kanye looked a bit crazy during the playback.

Ty Dolla $ign was in attendance for the festivities, with a possible feature on the new album. The two have previously collaborated multiple times, including on Ty$’s song “Ego Death,” released in 2020.

One thing that did not go unnoticed was the absence of Ye’s wife, Bianca Sensori. The two have been attached to the hip, it seems, being photographed left and right whenever they appear in public.

Regardless, day one Kanye fans can only hope that new music is on the horizon!





