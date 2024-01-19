Kanye West Reportedly Prepared 40-Minute Video Apology to Jewish Community

Kanye West has already apologized to the Jewish community for his antisemitic remarks but is reportedly planning another one.

According to TMZ, Ye has prepared a four-minute video apologizing for these antisemitic remarks ahead of the release of his Vultures album. He was said to have recorded a video with the help of a camera crew, but the result was “rambling.”

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures album has a release date of Feb. 9.

Late last year, Kanye West has issued an apology to the Jewish community after his name was written on a missile that is being used in the Hamas war. Ye issued his apology for antisemitic remarks and Hitler’s support in Hebrew.

The statement was shared on Ye’s Instagram account, apologizing for his offensive remarks over the past year. A translation of the apology reads:

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Kanye’s apologies to the jewish community : “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with… pic.twitter.com/QDkgIeBD9B — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 26, 2023

According to TMZ, Haim Gozali, an Israeli mixed-martial artist, wrote his name on the weapon and has a history of celebrating the death of Palestinians.

The message sent with Gozali’s tweet reads: “@kanyewest you don’t like us jewish. So we don’t like you too!!!!”

The message on the missile reads: “Kanye West Flying to Gaza Haim Gozali.”

You can see it below.

@kanyewest you don’t like us jewish. So we don’t like you too !!! pic.twitter.com/V0oF6mNBnq — Haim gozali (@GozaliHaim) December 24, 2023





