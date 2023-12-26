26
Kanye West’s Name Written on Missile Believed to be Used in Israel-Hamas War

Kanye West’s name was written on a missile that is believed to be prepped for use in the war in the Middle East. According to TMZ, Haim Gozali, an Israeli mixed-martial artist, wrote his name on the weapon and has a history of celebrating the death of Palestinians.

The message sent with Gozali’s tweet reads: “@kanyewest you don’t like us jewish. So we don’t like you too!!!!”

The message on the missile reads: “Kanye West Flying to Gaza Haim Gozali.”

You can see it below.






