Kanye West’s Name Written on Missile Believed to be Used in Israel-Hamas War

Kanye West’s name was written on a missile that is believed to be prepped for use in the war in the Middle East. According to TMZ, Haim Gozali, an Israeli mixed-martial artist, wrote his name on the weapon and has a history of celebrating the death of Palestinians.

The message sent with Gozali’s tweet reads: “@kanyewest you don’t like us jewish. So we don’t like you too!!!!”

The message on the missile reads: “Kanye West Flying to Gaza Haim Gozali.”

You can see it below.

@kanyewest you don’t like us jewish. So we don’t like you too !!! pic.twitter.com/V0oF6mNBnq — Haim gozali (@GozaliHaim) December 24, 2023





