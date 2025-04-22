Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” Extends Hot 100 Reign to Nine Weeks

Kendrick Lamar and SZA continue their Billboard dominance as “Luther” tops the Hot 100 songs chart for a ninth consecutive week, marking a career-best run for both artists. The chart-topping track, which pays homage to R&B legend Luther Vandross through a prominent sample, has solidified its place as one of the biggest rap hits of the decade.

With this milestone, “Luther” surpasses 24kGoldn’s “Mood” for the second-longest reign among rap songs on the Hot 100 in the 2020s, trailing only Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” which led for 11 weeks in 2020.

The momentum surged following the release of the official video on April 11. Between April 11–17, the song garnered 67.5 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 7%), 25 million official streams (up 10%), and 2,000 digital sales (up 7%). It reclaimed the top spot on the Streaming Songs chart for a seventh week, continues its third week at No. 1 on Radio Songs, and climbed back into the top 20 on Digital Song Sales.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA set the tone for an unforgettable run, launching their Grand National Tour with a sold-out performance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The global icons reunited for a nearly 3-hour spectacle, seamlessly blending their distinct styles into a genre-defying set that spanned multiple eras of their celebrated careers.

Kicking things off was DJ Mustard, who energized the crowd with a hits-packed set before Kendrick and SZA took the stage together. The duo delivered fan-favorite tracks from albums including GNX, SOS Deluxe: LANA, DAMN., Ctrl, and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Highlights included show-stoppers like “Kill Bill,” “tv off,” “All the Stars,” “Snooze,” and their chart-topping collaboration “luther.”

Presented by Live Nation, pgLang, and Top Dawg Entertainment, the 39-date stadium tour continues April 23 in Houston before heading across North America and then overseas to Europe and the UK this summer.

From start to finish, the opening night proved why Kendrick and SZA are among the most influential artists of their generation—delivering a performance that was both cinematic and deeply personal, setting the stage for a landmark global tour.