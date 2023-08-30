45
3
37
29
21
34
22
13
39
48
47
4
46
49
38
2
40
43
10
32
20
8
7
31
14
33
15
26
35
50
44
30
23
25
1
5
16
9
18
24
11

KenTheMan Announces ‘Back to 304’n’ Tour

144 1 minute read

Houston’s own Kentavia “KenTheMan” Miller, known for her fierce lyricism and captivating presence, is embarking on her Back to 304’n Tour.

With 180 million global streams and 44 million YouTube views under her belt, KenTheMan’s hypersexual, intelligent, and talent-packed artistry has earned her co-signs from industry heavyweights like Cardi B, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone.

The tour, spanning 12 cities in the U.S., kicks off on September 19 and runs through October 12. Audiences can expect electrifying performances of KenTheMan’s hit classics and tracks from her recent EP Back to 304’n, accompanied by DJ Cee Watts’ dynamic sounds.

Tour Dates:

September 19 – Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theatre
September 21 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish
September 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Catch One
September 24 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theatre
September 29 – Baton Rouge, LA – The Basin Music Hall
October 1 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
October 4 – Washington, DC – DC9
October 5 – New York, NY – SOB’s
October 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fallser Club
October 7 – Detroit, MI – Andy’s Arts
October 8 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Rock Club
October 11 – Dallas, TX – Trees
October 12 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar






Source link

144 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

President Trump Hit with RICO in Attempt to Reverse Georgia Election

President Trump Hit with RICO in Attempt to Reverse Georgia Election

El Benzo Talks Trauma With ‘Travel With Pain’

El Benzo Talks Trauma With ‘Travel With Pain’

Hysain Says God Bless The ‘Banga Phone’

Hysain Says God Bless The ‘Banga Phone’

Souls of Mischief Deliver New “93 ’til Infinity” Freestyle for Red Bull Spiral

Souls of Mischief Deliver New “93 ’til Infinity” Freestyle for Red Bull Spiral

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo