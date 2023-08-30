KenTheMan Announces ‘Back to 304’n’ Tour

Houston’s own Kentavia “KenTheMan” Miller, known for her fierce lyricism and captivating presence, is embarking on her Back to 304’n Tour.

With 180 million global streams and 44 million YouTube views under her belt, KenTheMan’s hypersexual, intelligent, and talent-packed artistry has earned her co-signs from industry heavyweights like Cardi B, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone.

The tour, spanning 12 cities in the U.S., kicks off on September 19 and runs through October 12. Audiences can expect electrifying performances of KenTheMan’s hit classics and tracks from her recent EP Back to 304’n, accompanied by DJ Cee Watts’ dynamic sounds.

Tour Dates:

September 19 – Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theatre

September 21 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish

September 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Catch One

September 24 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theatre

September 29 – Baton Rouge, LA – The Basin Music Hall

October 1 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

October 4 – Washington, DC – DC9

October 5 – New York, NY – SOB’s

October 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fallser Club

October 7 – Detroit, MI – Andy’s Arts

October 8 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Rock Club

October 11 – Dallas, TX – Trees

October 12 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar





