Kodak Black Disses Boosie on New Single “11am in Malibu”

Kodak Black has fired a new diss off to Kodak Black. The drop, “11am in Malibu,” recorded over Drake’s “8AM in Charlotte,” reignites the 2023 beef between the two that stems from Black working on a single with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

“And niggas been scared of me from ever since I remember

that’s what the streets tell me

I don’t even care about that shit, though,

I’m tryna get rich, ho

Who Boosie think he is? Who you niggas think you being?” – Boosie on n”11am in Malibu”

In Aug. 2023, Boosie Badazz officially dissed Kodak Black. The words can be heard on the “Ungrateful” track on his Goin Thru Some Thangs album.

Everything that you rap, you ain’t never did that

‘Cause the other n***a talking, he a certified rat

Kodak Black collaborated with 6ix9ine, and it upset a certain pocket of the hip-hop community. In the upset pile is Boosie.

READ MORE: Boosie Badazz’s Attempt to Dismiss Gun Charge Fails, Case Set for Trial

Following the collaboration, Black reposted a critical video of Boosie’s behavior. Adding the story to his Instagram story, Black called Boosie a clown, writing, “Poosie a [clown emoji].”

Boosie had a swift response on Twitter, calling him “Kodak Thee Stallion.”

“SOLD U SOUL FA A MILLION!!” Boosie wrote. “I KNOW U A TAKE A DICK for 20 MILLION SMH U BEEN WEIRD!! U AINT NEVER BEEN NO STREET N-GGA U A CAPPER RAPPER LOL NICKELODEON ASS N-GGA LOL N-GGA SHOULDA STUCK THEY FINGER N YO ASSHOLE #KODAKTHESTALLION.”

SOLD U SOUL FA A MILLION ‼️I KNOW U A TAKE A DICK for 20 MILLION SMH U BEEN WEIRD‼️U AINT NEVER BEEN NO STREET NIGGA U A CAPPER RAPPER LOL NICKELODEON ASS NIGGA LOL NIGGA SHOULDA STUCK THEY FINGER N YO ASSHOLE #KODAKTHESTALLION pic.twitter.com/ruaLKlZUnp — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) July 28, 2023

Kodak Black’s collaboration with 6ix9ine may rub some wrong, but he was compensated well. According to Wack 100, he orchestrated the new single, and Black was paid “a whole lot of money” and a special gift from Wack.

Wack 100 reveals Black arrived late at night, and the rapper had “fire in his eyes” and had a “man-to-man” conversation with 6ix9ine.

READ MORE: Boosie Badazz Says Tory Lanez Came Out Good: ‘Louisiana He Woulda Got 40’

“Right before he left, shit, we kept it gangsta,” Wack 100 said. “He came in a black car and he left in a Rolls Royce. tossed him the keys, tell him ‘go home.’ He put his baby seat in that bitch, jumped in the driver’s seat.”

The new single is titled “Shaka Laka.” You can hear the single and Wack’s detail of the new single below.

The distaste for snitches runs through Boosie Badazz’s entire family. Boosie’s son, Tootie Raww, throws shots at Kodak Black for teaming with 6ix9ine on a new single.

“@Kodakblack how u promise me a song then don’t do my song and hope on a song wit a rat smh,” Raww wrote on Instagram.





