Lamar Odom Evicted From Studio City Mansion After $45,000 Rent Dispute

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom has been evicted from his Studio City, California, mansion after failing to pay $45,000 in back rent.

According to a complaint filed by Executive Recovery Group Inc., the 45-year-old agreed verbally in December to sublease the property for $15,000 per month, payable on the first of each month. Court documents state that Odom did not make any of the first three payments, prompting the company to issue a three-day notice demanding the full balance.

When the money was not received, the landlord sought legal action seeking past-due rent, attorney fees, damages, and termination of the lease. The agreement was officially forfeited on March 17, leaving the two-time NBA champion without the residence and facing additional financial penalties. Odom, who helped the Lakers win consecutive titles in 2009 and 2010, has not commented publicly on the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Odom found the funds to attend Trump’s Crypto Gala.

I’m just about to pass through security and officially walk into the Trump Gala.

Honestly… I’m fired up. Think about it—what meme coin has ever done this?$ODOM isn’t just a token, it’s taking the stage at a presidential gala tonight! By the way, Bitcoin is smashing through… pic.twitter.com/7eI5SezPLh — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) May 22, 2025

