50
37
4
45
38
8
15
24
44
32
34
43
49
5
26
23
1
21
9
18
13
2
14
29
7
46
30
40
20
39
22
33
31
48
3
16
11
35
10
47
25

Today In Hip Hop History: Big Daddy Kane Dropped ‘It’s A Big Daddy Thing’ LP 34 Years Ago

154 1 minute read

On this day in 1989, Big Daddy Kane released his sophomore album It’s a Big Daddy Thing on the Warner Bros./Cold Chillin label. Along with being a successful follow up to Kane’s classic debut, this album was the first to suggest Big Daddy Kane be Hip Hop’s sex symbol.

With a wider appeal than Long Live the Kane and a new and improved sound coming from an all-star production team (featuring Marley Marl, Prince Paul, Easy Mo Bee, Teddy Riley,

To date, It’s a Big Daddy Thing is Kane’s most successful project with over 500,000 copies in the United States. The album has been regarded by many major publications as a Golden Era classic. Album single “Warm It Up, Kane” even appeared on Playback FM in the 2004 cult classic video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.






Source link

154 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Angus Cloud’s Family Reveals He Struggled with the Loss of His Father

Angus Cloud’s Family Reveals He Struggled with the Loss of His Father

B.G. is Officially Released From Jail

B.G. is Officially Released From Jail

Doja Cat Reveals Sept. Release Date for ‘Scarlet’ Album

Doja Cat Reveals Sept. Release Date for ‘Scarlet’ Album

Post Malone Releases Fifth Full Length Album ‘Austin’

Post Malone Releases Fifth Full Length Album ‘Austin’

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo