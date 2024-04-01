14
Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle on 5th Anniversary of His Death: ‘Energy Never Dies…’

It’s insane to think that Nipsey Hussle has been gone from this Earth in the physical form for five years. On the fifth anniversary of his death, Lauren London delivered a message remembering the love of her life.

If you know me
You know March is always tough for me
31 days of holding my breath.
This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024
Interesting….
considering your name
#GodWillRise
Energy never dies….
I love you.
Eternal.
💙🏁






144 Less than a minute
