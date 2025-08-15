Lil Yachty Faces Backlash Over George Floyd Lyric

Lil Yachty is under fire for a bar, in which he evokes the late George Floyd’s name. Previewing the song on a stream with Plaqueboymax, Yachty raps: “Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd.”

Among the disgust and reactions to the bar is Floyd’s friend, former NBA player and All the Smoke host Stephen Jackson. Tagging Yachty on Instagram, Jackson said Yachty been wack and referred to him as a “SAMBO ass n—a.”

You can see Stak’s reaction below.

Earlier this year, the Black Lives Matter organization aissued a strong response after Lil Yachty called the organization a “scam.”

ICYMI, the multi-hyphenate rapper, expressed his views during an appearance on the YouTube cooking show Feeding Starving Celebrities, where he did not hold back about his stance on BLM.

“BLM is a scam. BLM was literally a scam. They had bought mansions,” Yachty remarked.

He then directed a comment to the show’s host, Quenlin Blackwell, saying, “You probably wouldn’t know anything about it because you don’t care about Black people, and don’t follow Black news.”

In response, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) issued a statement to FOX News, rejecting Yachty’s claims.

“It’s clear Lil Yachty has been drinking the white supremacist ideology Kool-Aid. His comments are wrong. They are misinformed, unoriginal, and crafted to please the same people who profit from Black suffering,” the statement read.

The foundation continued with a pointed critique: “The real scam isn’t Black Lives Matter. It is watching Black artists with massive platforms recycle the same tired attacks on Black movements while ignoring the actual systems killing us.”

The statement also highlighted BLM’s ongoing contributions, emphasizing the organization’s mission and work.

“Black Lives Matter has supported Black families who have lost loved ones to police violence. We have built programs, funded mutual aid, and fought in courtrooms and on the streets to protect our people. BLM was never a scam; selling out your people for clout is.”

This kind of goes back to 2022, when BLM faced scrutiny following the purchase of a $6 million property, dubbed Creator’s House, which led to further questions about its financial transparency.

The organization responded with a statement addressing the concerns: “There have been a lot of questions surrounding recent reports about the purchase of Creator’s House in California. Despite past efforts, BLMGNF recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear.”

In 2021, Patrisse Cullors, one of BLM’s co-founders, resigned after being criticized for the group’s management and spending practices.