[WATCH] Nicki Minaj Tells Apple Music About ‘Pink Friday 2’, Working With J. Cole For The 1st Time

The Queen of Gag City, Nicki Minaj, joins Ebro Darden live in-studio in New York City for an in-depth conversation discussing all things ‘Pink Friday 2.’ The no-holds-barred conversation is wide ranging with Minaj revealing when she heard the news of her father’s passing and how that influenced PF2’s first track, “Are You Gone Already.” The interview explores how Minaj ended up working with J. Cole for the first time, why her feature with Drake, “Needle,” ended up on her album instead of ‘For All The Dogs,’ whether she feels loved and appreciated by the Hip-Hop community, and much more.

Additionally, Minaj touches on how scary it was for her to get so personal on this project, her upcoming tour including international destinations, and how producer ATL Jacob was the key to unlocking the album.






