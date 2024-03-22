Pablo YG Drops Off His Debut EP, ‘Rich N Richer’

Dancehall artist Pablo YG dropped off his debut EP, Rich N Richer, on Friday (March 22).

Across 7 tracks, the EP sees the 20-year-old artist refining his melodic, gritty approach to trap-dancehall — a signature sound that gave way to his hit Rich N Richer last year.

His recent “From the Block Performance” of Rich N Richer on the media platform 4 Shooters Only managed to crack the million-view mark, and remains the most-viewed video from the Jamaican edition of the series. It also earned praise from popular streamer and media personality, Kai Cenat.

The project, released via VPAL Music, was executively produced by Young Generation Fraternity (YGF) Records, with co-production from Herah Music Productions, 23 Recordz, Spinaz YG Music, Poppinz Records , Retro Music and Momentum Entertainment.

Led by Rich N Richer, Radar, and States, the new EP includes four new tracks, with two featuring Valiant and Kranium.

Pablo YG (contributed)

On the release, Pablo YG shared, “In my mind, the work is just starting. The goal is always tostay true to our fans while we take the thing to an international level. We have to elevate. Every body of work has to be better than the last. We nah stop improve.”



“I would like to give credit to the entire production team, my composers ‘Yo Joni, Phantom Beats, Retro, Weekday, and MXSSIVH, my engineer Poohdan, mixing engineer Simpac and Anju Blaxx and video directors Damanic Visuals, and Marco Vision,” the artist added.

Pablo YG: Rich N Richer

Aiming to continue striving regionally and internationally, the artist is forging ahead, with plans for a Canada tour in April and a USA tour in May.



Born Romeo Hines in 2004, Pablo YG grew up in Shaw Park — a town also known as“Crimetop” — on Jamaica’s northern coast. He earned his nickname “Pablo” in high school after a teacher compared his skills on the soccer pitch to those of Argentinian footballer PabloAimar.

“YG” came from his father, Mr. Groove, a singer in his own right, who also had a hand in inspiring the younger Hines to pursue music.