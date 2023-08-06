11
Police Investigating if Dead Rapper Found in a Barrel is Connected to Pop Smoke’s Murder

143 1 minute read

A dead body found in a barrel on the beach in Malibu is being investigated in connection to the murder of Pop Smoke. Previous reports have confirmed that a man’s body was found stuffed inside a 55-gallon shipping barrel.

A San Fernando Valley native, Javonnta Murphy, 32, was identified by the L.A. County medical examiner’s office. The barrel was spotted on Sunday but wasn’t retrieved from the water until Monday by a lifeguard who opened the barrel and discovered Murphy stuffed naked inside of the drum.

According to his social media account, Murphy was an up-and-coming rapper, singer, and songwriter. But TMZ notes Javonnta is the brother of Jaquan Murphy, who was one of five arrested in connection to Pop Smoke’s 2020 murder.

Jaquan was charged with attempted murder but was cleared in the case, but is currently awaiting trial for another unrelated murder. L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is investigating whether it was a retaliation killing.

As details develop, TheSource.com will update the story on Murphy’s death.






