Meek Mill Walks Drake to Stage During Philly Tour Stop

Drake has been walking through the crowd on his way to the stage as part of his It’s All A Blur Tour. With The Boy arriving in Philadelphia, Drake was escorted to the stage by Meek Mill.

Once he took the stage, Drake spoke about his history with Meek and how it once got spicy for him during a trip to Philly.

“I don’t stand up here and lie to nobody,” Drake said. “You see who I walked out here with, right? I’ma always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started in this shit.

“We weren’t getting along at the time and he’s a real n*a so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We didn’t stick around and chill. It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and I could show the growth as two men that we come together and represent for mothafckin’ Philadelphia together.’”





