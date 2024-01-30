7
Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album and ‘The Hot Girl Summer’ Tour

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t worried about beef; she’s ready to hit the streets. Appearing on Good Morning America, Thee Stallion announced a new album this summer and the supporting Hot Girl Summer tour.

“Oh, we’re having the tour this year. ‘The Hot Girl Summer tour’ is going to be 2024, summertime,” Thee Stallion said. “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

You can see Thee Stallion’s feature below.






Source link

